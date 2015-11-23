See our other products: BotEngine - chatbot platform | chat.io - customer messaging platform | KnowledgeBase - help center for website
Engage with them directly in Facebook chat window. Let them reach you anytime and anywhere, both on mobile and desktop. Provide real-time support via LiveChat & Facebook Messenger integration and make your customers feel you are always where they need your customer service.
Don’t make your support agents switch the apps to answer your customers. Gather all chats in LiveChat and handle them all more effectively. Talk with your customers within their Facebook chat and use this opportunity to convert them.
Sometimes it’s a matter of one doubt or unanswered question that postpone your customer buying decision. Giving your website visitors the possibility to get the answers right away has proven to boost conversion even by 485%.
Consider your broad audience on Facebook as your website visitors. Mix it up with the conversion improvements and…, you can do the math.
It’s a sin not to use great features when provided. Share photos and links when needed, see the statuses of delivered and read messages, be ready to answer when typing indicator appears, and what’s most important, get the name of the customer and use it to make chat more personal.
The must-do for every support rep is to adjust to the customers’ feelings, vocabulary and moods. Now, it’s time to adjust to their favourite communication channel as well! Don’t make your clients switch windows, tabs or channels – talk with them via Facebook Messenger.
LiveChat agent can be 10 times more effective than a phone agent, without losing on quality. With the help of pre-defined responses, chat history and 3rd-party tool integrations, you don’t need to worry about extra costs and efforts – just focus on providing best support.
Live chat solutions provide better customer experience than other customer service channels. Chat with your prospects from Facebook Messenger and focus on delivering best customer satisfaction.
Messages are the new hype of communication. More than 1,8 billion users use Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and other chat apps monthly. They are always online and expect it from brands too.
LiveChat helps companies to be always there for customers and deliver the best customer experience through chatting. The upcoming integration comes as a great opportunity for better customer experience.